 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Travis Barker dubbed insensitive for wearing a tasteless gunshot shirt
Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt

Travis Barker's recent outfit choice has been creating a buzz on social media as fans dubbed the drummer 'insensitive'.

The Blink-182 drummer dropped a series of photos of his recent trip to New York with his wife.

The 46-year-old rockstar was seen wearing a white shirt with a red splatter print, imitating a gunshot wound.

He paired the t-short with a black leather jacket and matching pants while Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her figure in a grazing black dress.

Reacting to the photo, one fan wrote: “Gunshot shirt is kinda tasteless” while another commented: “Agree. Don't glamorize violence," and a third commented: "So insensitive."

Meanwhile, Travis was also slammed after he shared a photo of him showing blood dripping from his mouth.

"Vampire Weekend" he captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, one fan commented: “This is not a good look with everything going on right now….” While another wrote: "No just no.”

More From Entertainment:

Maren Morris sides with Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash over her new doc

Maren Morris sides with Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash over her new doc
Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch

Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch
Expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel faces transformed movie market

Expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel faces transformed movie market
Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself

Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself

Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner cut stylish figure in Colorado

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner cut stylish figure in Colorado
Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore

Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore

Kanye West in splits over Meek Mill's advice about his controversial outfit

Kanye West in splits over Meek Mill's advice about his controversial outfit
Zoe Saldana says working with Marvel can be ‘annoying sometimes’

Zoe Saldana says working with Marvel can be ‘annoying sometimes’
Buckingham Palace 'cautious' after receiving email on Harry, Meghan behalf

Buckingham Palace 'cautious' after receiving email on Harry, Meghan behalf

Blake Lively gets into festive mode as she prepares to welcome fourth baby

Blake Lively gets into festive mode as she prepares to welcome fourth baby

Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales reaches 50,000 signatures

Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales reaches 50,000 signatures