Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt

Travis Barker's recent outfit choice has been creating a buzz on social media as fans dubbed the drummer 'insensitive'.

The Blink-182 drummer dropped a series of photos of his recent trip to New York with his wife.

The 46-year-old rockstar was seen wearing a white shirt with a red splatter print, imitating a gunshot wound.

He paired the t-short with a black leather jacket and matching pants while Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her figure in a grazing black dress.

Reacting to the photo, one fan wrote: “Gunshot shirt is kinda tasteless” while another commented: “Agree. Don't glamorize violence," and a third commented: "So insensitive."

Meanwhile, Travis was also slammed after he shared a photo of him showing blood dripping from his mouth.

"Vampire Weekend" he captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, one fan commented: “This is not a good look with everything going on right now….” While another wrote: "No just no.”