Akshay Kumar's birthday wish to Rajinikanth: 'May you keep inspiring generations'

Akshay Kumar will feature in film 'Selfiee' along with Emraan Hashmi

Akshay Kumar writes a sweet little birthday wish for actor Rajinikanth as the superstar celebrates his 72nd birthday today.

On this special occasion, Kumar dedicated a post to the Babu actor through his Twitter handle. He wrote: “Onscreen the most stylish and off-screen the most humble person I know, with qualities I always admire and aspire for. May you keep inspiring generations to come. Wishing you a very happy birthday @rajinikanth sir.”

Akshay has been a fan of Rajinikanth and has admired his qualities at different places. Recently in throwback Twitter session, he was asked to share his working experience with the superstar. He replied: “Oh like you couldn’t imagine, simply incredible!”

The Raksha Bandhan actor also revealed what he learnt from the legendary actor. He added: “It’s his peaceful work ethic.”

Akshay has shared screen with Rajinikanth in film 2.0 in which he played an antagonist.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will star in Selfiee and Oh My God 2. Whereas, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Jailer, reports IndiaToday.