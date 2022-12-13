Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover cut cake as daughter Devi turns one month old

Bipasha and Karan welcomed daughter Devi on November 12, 2022

One of the most loveable couples of B-town Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover cut a cake as their daughter Devi has gets one month older.

The couple made special arrangements for this special occasion. The Race actress, taking it to her Instagram, shared a video where the two can be seen joyful. Bipsasha and Karan sand happy birthday song for her daughter while cutting a cake.

Basu wrote in the caption: “And just like that, Devi is one month old. Thank you to everyone who keeps sending Devi love and blessings. We are very grateful. Durga Durga. #monkeylove #newparents #grateful #jaimatadi #onemonthbirthday #devi.”





Actress Dia Mirza commented on this cute post. She commented with a red heart on the video.



Grover and Basu initially met on the sets on film Alone directed by Bhushan Patel in 2015. Later on, the duo got married in April 2016.

In November 2022, the lovebirds welcomed a cute little baby girl and named her Devi. The couple announced the news of their daughter’s birth through Instagram, also revealed the meaning of her name.

The couple announced the news by writing: “12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine, reports PinkVilla.”