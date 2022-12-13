 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry widens rift with Prince William with new claims?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Prince Harry widens rift with Prince William with new claims?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has claimed that Britain’s royal household was prepared to lie to protect his elder brother Prince William.

He made these claims in the new trailer of ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries that was released on Monday for the remaining episodes about him and his wife Meghan Markle.

According to New Idea, Prince Harry’s latest claims will certainly ‘widen the drift’ between the royal brothers.

In one excerpt, Prince Harry accuses Buckingham Palace of "institutional gaslighting" and said "they" were "happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing to tell the truth to protect us".

The first three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" were released last Thursday, with the couple criticising the royal family for failing to protect Meghan and his mother Diana against tabloid excesses.

According to AFP, direct mention of Harry´s brother, heir to the throne Prince William, 40, in the latest trailer confirmed suspicions that more pointed criticisms may have been saved for last.

More From Entertainment:

Dove Cameron gushes over Selena Gomez for giving her kind advice before Disney show

Dove Cameron gushes over Selena Gomez for giving her kind advice before Disney show
‘Twin Peaks’ composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at age of 85

‘Twin Peaks’ composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at age of 85
Liam Payne spends 50 hours to paint Queen Elizabeth portrait

Liam Payne spends 50 hours to paint Queen Elizabeth portrait
Netflix top 20 must-watch trending movies & series

Netflix top 20 must-watch trending movies & series
King Charles life in 'danger' after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry claims?

King Charles life in 'danger' after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry claims?
Taylor Swift, songwriters agree to end 'Shake It Off' copyright case

Taylor Swift, songwriters agree to end 'Shake It Off' copyright case
King Charles shares latest statement after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry claims in new trailer

King Charles shares latest statement after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry claims in new trailer
BTS' label HYBE issues statement addressing Jin military enlistment

BTS' label HYBE issues statement addressing Jin military enlistment
Olivia Wilde faces ANOTHER SETBACK after shocking split with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde faces ANOTHER SETBACK after shocking split with Harry Styles
Netflix to release its original Japanese movie 'Call Me Chihiro'

Netflix to release its original Japanese movie 'Call Me Chihiro'

Marsai Martin undergoes surgery to remove Ovarian cyst

Marsai Martin undergoes surgery to remove Ovarian cyst
Selena Gomez receives her first Golden Globe nomination for acting

Selena Gomez receives her first Golden Globe nomination for acting