Prince Harry widens rift with Prince William with new claims?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has claimed that Britain’s royal household was prepared to lie to protect his elder brother Prince William.



He made these claims in the new trailer of ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries that was released on Monday for the remaining episodes about him and his wife Meghan Markle.

According to New Idea, Prince Harry’s latest claims will certainly ‘widen the drift’ between the royal brothers.

In one excerpt, Prince Harry accuses Buckingham Palace of "institutional gaslighting" and said "they" were "happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing to tell the truth to protect us".

The first three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" were released last Thursday, with the couple criticising the royal family for failing to protect Meghan and his mother Diana against tabloid excesses.

According to AFP, direct mention of Harry´s brother, heir to the throne Prince William, 40, in the latest trailer confirmed suspicions that more pointed criticisms may have been saved for last.