Tuesday Dec 13 2022
‘Twin Peaks’ composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at age of 85

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

US composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for writing scores for Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet, has died on Sunday, his family confirmed.

The acclaimed music composer was best known for writing scores for director David Lynch's TV and film. He died of natural causes at his home in New Jersey in the U.S. He was 85.

Badalamenti won a Grammy award for best pop instrumental performance in 1990 for Twin Peaks soundtrack, and worked closely with the popular series’ director Lynch.

The Brooklyn-born musician also wrote the soundtrack to Lynch’s 1986 American neo-noir mystery thriller Blue Velvet and 2001’s Mulholland Drive.

Badalamenti was awarded the lifetime achievement award in 2008 from the World Soundtrack Awards as well as the Henry Mancini award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers in 2011.

“The family of Composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for his work with director David Lynch confirms that the composer, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on December 11th 2022 peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family,” the family statement read.

“The family appreciates their privacy at this time.”

