Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Ranbir Kapoor to make special appearance in 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna

Actor Ranbir Kapoor will be making a cameo appearance in Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera.

As per the sources, the Sawariya actor will be making a special appearance in the Bijli song; an item number that features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy-thriller film which is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta helmed by Dharma productions. The film also stars the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor Bhumi Pednekar in a vital role.

Kaushal’s film Govinda Naam Mera will stream on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on the 16th of December.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently prepping up for his next yet-untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan, the film is going to feature Shraddha Kapoor as the lead actress opposite Ranbir. He further had film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Brahmastra 2 in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.

