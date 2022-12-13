 
entertainment
‘Harry & Meghan’ new Netflix trailer receives millions of views within 24 hours

Nearly three million people have watched the new Netflix trailer for the latest episodes of the docuseries on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The new trailer was released on Monday, with the royal feud set to escalate with a claim that Buckingham Palace was "happy to lie" for his brother William.

Netflix shared the trailer on its official Twitter and Instagram handles on Monday.

The trailer has received 2.8 million views on Twitter in less than 24 hours after its release.

In the latest trailer, Prince Harry accuses Buckingham Palace of "institutional gaslighting" and said "they" were "happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing to tell the truth to protect us".

Meghan separately claims she was "fed to the wolves" after the pair quit royal life in early 2020 and moved to North America.

