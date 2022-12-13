 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix has no plans to extend Prince Harry, Meghan deal after doc?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hit docuseries, Harry & Meghan, with Netflix could end up being one of their only few offerings with the streaming giant, as per The Sun on Sunday.

According to insiders cited by the outlet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell docuseries, that released last week, could be their only output with Netflix alongside the Invictus Games programme that Prince Harry has already filmed and remains without a release date.

The Sun quoted a source saying: “… Beyond the current docuseries and the already-filmed programme on Harry’s Invictus Games, there won’t be any more productions.”

This comes after a planned children’s show, titled Pearl, created by Meghan Markle, was scrapped by the streaming giant earlier this year.

It is pertinent to also note that a Netflix spokesperson had earlier said: “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions and are excited to share Harry & Meghan the series with the world. We continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.” 

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna earns first Golden Globe nod for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Rihanna earns first Golden Globe nod for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Kate Middleton thinks baby no 4 will make her ‘family unit even stronger’

Kate Middleton thinks baby no 4 will make her ‘family unit even stronger’
Dua Lipa dating Jack Harlow after Trevor Noah link up?

Dua Lipa dating Jack Harlow after Trevor Noah link up?

Prince Harry ‘disloyalty’ would have left Princess Diana ‘appalled’

Prince Harry ‘disloyalty’ would have left Princess Diana ‘appalled’
King Charles coronation and growing tensions in royal family

King Charles coronation and growing tensions in royal family
BTS' Jungkook is 2022's most streamed K-pop soloist on Spotify

BTS' Jungkook is 2022's most streamed K-pop soloist on Spotify
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise advice was taken 'out of context': 'It was a joke’

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise advice was taken 'out of context': 'It was a joke’
‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun’ land Golden Globe nods, many nominees silent

‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun’ land Golden Globe nods, many nominees silent
Jennifer Lopez uses Ben Affleck PDA to avoid ‘4 divorced woman’ label?

Jennifer Lopez uses Ben Affleck PDA to avoid ‘4 divorced woman’ label?
Kanye West says he’s not ‘bipolar’ but ‘slightly autistic’: ‘I can’t hate’

Kanye West says he’s not ‘bipolar’ but ‘slightly autistic’: ‘I can’t hate’
Love effect? Ben Affleck dumps Dunkin' for Starbucks

Love effect? Ben Affleck dumps Dunkin' for Starbucks
‘Oppenheimer’ new images give exclusive look at Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt

‘Oppenheimer’ new images give exclusive look at Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt