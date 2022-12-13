 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

'Did they secretly record each other': Joe Rogan on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Did they secretly record each other: Joe Rogan on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case
'Did they secretly record each other': Joe Rogan on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case

Joe Rogan addressed one of the things that baffled him in the case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

During an appearance in the Flagrant podcast, the UFC commentator pointed out the details that baffled him, "You watch the trial, and you form your own opinions unless you are there unless there’s direct evidence and other than the evidence of like the conversations they had that they were both recording which is wild. Now, did they secretly record each other?”

Previously, Joe Rogan rooted for Johnny Depp in the case. The 55-year-old instant reaction to the trial in his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, favored The Pirates of the Caribbean star. Speaking to UFC champion Aljamain Sterling, Rogan even called Amber Heard psychologically damaged and praised Johnny Depp’s legal team.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears addresses ‘hacked Instagram’ rumors in latest post

Britney Spears addresses ‘hacked Instagram’ rumors in latest post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will have ‘no invitation’ to King Charles III coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will have ‘no invitation’ to King Charles III coronation
Dua Lipa invited to next summer's Hay Festival

Dua Lipa invited to next summer's Hay Festival
Golden Globes nominates Ana de Armas for widely-derided film 'Blonde'

Golden Globes nominates Ana de Armas for widely-derided film 'Blonde'
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski ‘going strong and getting more series’

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski ‘going strong and getting more series’
James Cameron to skip ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ L.A premiere after Covid

James Cameron to skip ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ L.A premiere after Covid

King Charles still loves Prince Harry, plans reconciliation with his son before coronation

King Charles still loves Prince Harry, plans reconciliation with his son before coronation
Prince Harry asked to prove his explosive claims against William in Netflix doc

Prince Harry asked to prove his explosive claims against William in Netflix doc
Prince Harry ‘sullied’ Prince William’s ‘whiter than white’ Royal brand

Prince Harry ‘sullied’ Prince William’s ‘whiter than white’ Royal brand
Amber Heard scenes in ‘Aquaman 2’ remains unchanged despite outrage: Report

Amber Heard scenes in ‘Aquaman 2’ remains unchanged despite outrage: Report
Prince Harry’s Netflix show is ‘beginning of the end’ for him and Prince William

Prince Harry’s Netflix show is ‘beginning of the end’ for him and Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show a ‘flop’ in the US: DETAILS

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show a ‘flop’ in the US: DETAILS