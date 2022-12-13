Dua Lipa dating Jack Harlow after Trevor Noah link up?

Dua Lipa continues to make headlines as it has been reported that the singer is currently dating rapper Jack Harlow, according to sources.

The Levitating singer, 27, who was recently linked up comedian Trevor Noah, has sparked dating rumors with the First Class rapper, 24, after recently meeting at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles.

According to a source for Page Six, the new couple in the tinseltown has been in “constant communication” since meeting at the star-studded event last month in L.A.

Back in May, Jack released his song Dua Lipa on his sophomore album Come Home the Kids Miss You and he says he reached out to her via FaceTime to ask for permission to release the song.

Moreover, the sources also claimed that “he was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].”

Dua surprised fans after she was spotted passionately making out with the former Daily Show host in late September in New York.

A source revealed at the time that Dua saw “potential” in the comedian. “Things are very new for Dua and Trevor but she’s enjoying spending time with him,” an insider told HollywoodLife in October.

Dua has also been linked to Anwar Hadid, while Jack has been linked to Addison Rae.