Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show a ‘flop’ in the US: DETAILS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, appears to have failed to crack the US audience, with ratings suggesting that the show was a ‘flop’ stateside.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the first half of their series, comprising of three episodes, last week, with Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board revealing that it was watched by some 2.4 million people in the UK.

However, The Sun reported that in the 332-million-people strong US, where Prince Harry and Meghan have set up home, less than a million watched their docuseries, which featured never-before-seen photos and videos of their life and details of their romance.

The show didn’t only seem to flop with US audiences, but also critics, with The Times’ Carol Midgley writing: “If I were Netflix, I’d want my money back. Because there was nothing ‘bombshell’ or even new here.”

The second, three-episode, half of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan is scheduled for release on December 15, 2022.