Tuesday Dec 13 2022
King Charles still loves Prince Harry, plans reconciliation with his son before coronation

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

King Charles III is not angry at Prince Harry as he still loves him and plans reconciliation with his son and daughter-in-law before his coronation in May despite the Sussexes documentary and the Duke's upcoming memoir, according to a royal author.

The King "is said to still hope and believe a rapprochement with Harry and Meghan is possible before the coronation" and characterised this approach as "somewhat naive", Dan Wooton has claimed.

Wooton, writing in the Daily Mail, quoted a royal source claims: "The message from the king via his senior team continues to be that he is sad rather than angry and hopes that, in time, the issues can be resolved within the family."

He continues: "But that underestimates the mission Harry and Meghan are embarking on, which is about tearing down the institution of the monarchy."

"Many courtiers believe the king needs to allow the Palace to take a more aggressive response over the next month, with both part two of the Netflix series and the release of Spare, or the damage done, especially internationally, could be hard to counteract," according to Wooton.

