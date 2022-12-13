 
pakistan
Ashraf Malkham

PAC seeks records of gifts received by PM, army chief, judges

A collage of Toshakhana gifts reportedly sold by ex-PM Imran Khan. —Photo File
  • PAC seeks Toshakhana records of past 10 years.
  • Gift records of COASs, naval chiefs and auditor general also sought.
  • Trial court to announce verdict of Imran Khan's Toshakhana case on Dec 15.

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday sought the details of the gifts given to prime ministers, chiefs of the armed forces, and judges.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan, while chairing the session in parliament, also sought the record of Toshakhana for the past 10 years.

Khan said that the record of gifts given to everyone including judges and bureaucrats should be presented. He asked for gift records of the auditor general and politicians as well, along with prime ministers, chiefs of army staff, and naval chiefs.

In addition to this, the PAC chairman also sought gift records of the supreme court's chief justice, members of the national assemblies, senators, chief ministers and governors as well.

Questions have been raised on ownership and accountability related to Toshakhana gifts received by former heads of state, bureaucrats, politicians, and leading figures within the country's institutions.

A day ago, a district and sessions court in Islamabad reserved the verdict on a plea filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices — which have been categorically denied by the former premier.

The verdict will be announced on December 15 at 2pm.

