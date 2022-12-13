Rihanna dishes on her struggles of dressing up after embracing motherhood

File Footage

Rihanna talked about the struggles of wearing heals after embracing motherhood.

The Diamonds hitmaker revealed that she only took three days off work following the birth of her son whom she shares with beau ASAP Rocky.

Gushing over her son, RiRi said he is the “happiest baby” adding, "he’s fun, no matter what you’re doing or what you’re feeling, when he smiles at you, everything else goes away."

Talking about her fashion choices after becoming a mother, the superstar told OK! Magazine that it’s not easy to “dress to impress” anymore.

"It’s crazy," Rihanna said. "Getting back into heels was tough, even though I wore heels throughout my entire pregnancy. But after you give birth it’s like, 'Oh, this is different'."

Speaking of motherhood, she added: "It’s crazy and it’s amazing, wild, weird – all of those things, all at once. It’s the best feeling and the most love I have ever known.”

"Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone is new, it’s fascinating. I love it,” the singer continued.



