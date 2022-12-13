 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna dishes on her struggles of dressing up after embracing motherhood

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

File Footage

Rihanna talked about the struggles of wearing heals after embracing motherhood.

The Diamonds hitmaker revealed that she only took three days off work following the birth of her son whom she shares with beau ASAP Rocky.

Gushing over her son, RiRi said he is the “happiest baby” adding, "he’s fun, no matter what you’re doing or what you’re feeling, when he smiles at you, everything else goes away."

Talking about her fashion choices after becoming a mother, the superstar told OK! Magazine that it’s not easy to “dress to impress” anymore.

"It’s crazy," Rihanna said. "Getting back into heels was tough, even though I wore heels throughout my entire pregnancy. But after you give birth it’s like, 'Oh, this is different'."

Speaking of motherhood, she added: "It’s crazy and it’s amazing, wild, weird – all of those things, all at once. It’s the best feeling and the most love I have ever known.”

"Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone is new, it’s fascinating. I love it,” the singer continued.


More From Entertainment:

Palace receives warning as Prince Harry may have 'evidence at his disposal'

Palace receives warning as Prince Harry may have 'evidence at his disposal'

Victoria Beckham makes magical change to her mansion before Christmas

Victoria Beckham makes magical change to her mansion before Christmas
Tom Cruise snubbed from 2023 Golden Globes after returning past awards?

Tom Cruise snubbed from 2023 Golden Globes after returning past awards?
Beyoncé has strict no drug policy during rehearsals of her upcoming tour

Beyoncé has strict no drug policy during rehearsals of her upcoming tour
Kendall Jenner hilariously trolled for looking like 'sofa cushion' in oversized jacket

Kendall Jenner hilariously trolled for looking like 'sofa cushion' in oversized jacket
Daniel Craig reveals beautiful memories from set of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Daniel Craig reveals beautiful memories from set of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
Buckingham Palace to release ‘highly critical’ report about Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace to release ‘highly critical’ report about Meghan Markle
Britney Spears addresses ‘hacked Instagram’ rumors in latest post

Britney Spears addresses ‘hacked Instagram’ rumors in latest post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will have ‘no invitation’ to King Charles III coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will have ‘no invitation’ to King Charles III coronation
Dua Lipa invited to next summer's Hay Festival

Dua Lipa invited to next summer's Hay Festival
Fern Britton shares cryptic post about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid ongoing 'drama'

Fern Britton shares cryptic post about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid ongoing 'drama'
Golden Globes nominates Ana de Armas for widely-derided film 'Blonde'

Golden Globes nominates Ana de Armas for widely-derided film 'Blonde'