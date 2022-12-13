 
sports
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
SDSports desk

Naseem Shah ruled out of Pakistan's final Test against England

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Pakistans Naseem Shah during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 4, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan's Naseem Shah during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 4, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan's pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out from the third and final Test against England at Karachi, the cricket board (PCB) announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board said that a niggle in the bowling shoulder has ruled out Shah from the side — who are already missing pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The PCB said the fast bowler will travel to Lahore where he will undergo further assessments at the National High-Performance Centre before beginning rehabilitation.

"The team management has not requested his replacement at this stage," the board noted.

Shaheen  — Pakistan's main wicket-taker in all three formats — was left out of the series following a knee injury sustained during the T20 World Cup final in Australia earlier this month.

The pacer also had his appendix removed earlier this month due to which the 22-year-old was advised to stay out of the field.

Meanwhile, Rauf was ruled out of the rest of the Test series against England with a thigh injury. The 29-year-old stepped on the ball while fielding on the first day.

Scans and a subsequent assessment concluded Rauf needs time off for rehabilitation.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Here's Shahid Afridi's suggestion for Pakistan's batting line up

Pak vs Eng: Here's Shahid Afridi's suggestion for Pakistan's batting line up
Pakistan vs New Zealand series to start a day earlier than scheduled

Pakistan vs New Zealand series to start a day earlier than scheduled
FIFA World Cup: Messi's Argentina take on Modric's Croatia for a finals spot

FIFA World Cup: Messi's Argentina take on Modric's Croatia for a finals spot

ICC gives 'below average' rating to Rawalpindi pitch

ICC gives 'below average' rating to Rawalpindi pitch
Shoaib Malik surpasses another T20 milestone

Shoaib Malik surpasses another T20 milestone
When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time

When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time
More than 500 overseas players register for PSL 8

More than 500 overseas players register for PSL 8
Beating Pakistan on home turf is 'massive', says England skipper

Beating Pakistan on home turf is 'massive', says England skipper
Pakistan's Sidra Ameen bags ICC Women's Player of the Month award

Pakistan's Sidra Ameen bags ICC Women's Player of the Month award
Pak vs Eng: Saud Shakeel's catch sparks debate on social media

Pak vs Eng: Saud Shakeel's catch sparks debate on social media
Pak vs Eng: England win Multan Test by 26 runs, seal series 2-0

Pak vs Eng: England win Multan Test by 26 runs, seal series 2-0
WATCH: Fans chant 'Pakistan da pawa, Babar lawa' in Babar Azam's support

WATCH: Fans chant 'Pakistan da pawa, Babar lawa' in Babar Azam's support