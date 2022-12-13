Meghan, Harry's comments in new trailer implies their 'security was pulled' before Megxit

A brand-new trailer for the final instalment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary suggests the Sussexes' security was pulled before Megxit.



The trailer, released on Monday, appeared to wrongly suggest that the security of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was withdrawn prior to their exit from the Firm in 2020, royal experts have said.



In the clip, the Duke is heard saying: "I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did", implying that the couple made their decision to leave the UK due to their increased concern over their safety.



After Harry's "I wonder what would have happened to us" comment, Meghan added: "Our security was being pulled - everyone in the world knew where we were."



Harry then continued that he told his wife, at the time, "we need to get out".



A clip was then shown of Harry appearing on a flight. In the clip, Harry says he is on "the freedom flight", a suggested reference to the couple's relocation to the US in early 2020. The couple's comments have led royal experts to question the timeline of the trailer.

Royal author Tom Bower told MailOnline that the couple's comments about their security being withdrawn prior to their exit were "shockingly untrue".



Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the same media outlet that the couple's comments implied that "they were not given proper security as senior working royals before Megxit".