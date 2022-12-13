 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry's comments in new trailer implies their 'security was pulled' before Megxit

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

A brand-new trailer for the final instalment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary suggests the Sussexes' security was pulled before Megxit.

The trailer, released on Monday, appeared to wrongly suggest that the security of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was withdrawn prior to their exit from the Firm in 2020, royal experts have said. 

In the clip, the Duke is heard saying: "I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did", implying that the couple made their decision to leave the UK due to their increased concern over their safety.

After Harry's "I wonder what would have happened to us" comment, Meghan added: "Our security was being pulled - everyone in the world knew where we were."

Harry then continued that he told his wife, at the time, "we need to get out".

A clip was then shown of Harry appearing on a flight. In the clip, Harry says he is on "the freedom flight", a suggested reference to the couple's relocation to the US in early 2020. The couple's comments have led royal experts to question the timeline of the trailer.

Royal author Tom Bower told MailOnline that the couple's comments about their security being withdrawn prior to their exit were "shockingly untrue".

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the same media outlet that the couple's comments implied that "they were not given proper security as senior working royals before Megxit".

More From Entertainment:

Alessandra Ambrosio steps outside in style after supporting Brazil at FIFA World Cup

Alessandra Ambrosio steps outside in style after supporting Brazil at FIFA World Cup
Lilibet melts heart of her grandfather King Charles?

Lilibet melts heart of her grandfather King Charles?
Palace receives warning as Prince Harry may have 'evidence at his disposal'

Palace receives warning as Prince Harry may have 'evidence at his disposal'

Victoria Beckham makes magical change to her mansion before Christmas

Victoria Beckham makes magical change to her mansion before Christmas
Tom Cruise snubbed from 2023 Golden Globes after returning past awards?

Tom Cruise snubbed from 2023 Golden Globes after returning past awards?
Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha announces pregnancy, pens touching note for husband

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha announces pregnancy, pens touching note for husband
Beyoncé has strict no drug policy during rehearsals of her upcoming tour

Beyoncé has strict no drug policy during rehearsals of her upcoming tour
Kendall Jenner hilariously trolled for looking like 'sofa cushion' in oversized jacket

Kendall Jenner hilariously trolled for looking like 'sofa cushion' in oversized jacket
Rihanna dishes on her struggles of dressing up after embracing motherhood

Rihanna dishes on her struggles of dressing up after embracing motherhood
Daniel Craig reveals beautiful memories from set of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Daniel Craig reveals beautiful memories from set of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
Buckingham Palace to release ‘highly critical’ report about Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace to release ‘highly critical’ report about Meghan Markle
Britney Spears addresses ‘hacked Instagram’ rumors in latest post

Britney Spears addresses ‘hacked Instagram’ rumors in latest post