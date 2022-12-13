 
entertainment
Cardi B gets into the Christmas spirit with winter white trees

Cardi B is giving her fans a look inside her elaborate Christmas decorations with a veritable grove of Christmas trees. 

The I Like It singer posted a video of the towering winter white trees in all their splendor. In early clips, she gave a look at her beautiful white trees with silver and gold decorations covering their ornate branches.

This comes just after the crooner said she has been ill with the flu.

The Bodak Yellow rapper then took her more than 145 million followers outside to look at huge outdoor trees covered in white Christmas lights.

The New York native captioned the post, 'THE TREE UP [Christmas tree emoji, present emoji].'

Cardi B, whose legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, has a lot of time to decorate for the holiday season because she recently came down with a nasty case of the flu. 

