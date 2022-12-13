Prince William, Kate Middleton’s US success ‘knocked down’ Harry, Meghan

file footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US tour earlier this month has knocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity in the US into ‘second place’, a royal expert suggested.



According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three-day trip for the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston at the start of December was ‘bigger news’ in the US than the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

Talking to OK! Magazine, Bond said: “I don't believe Harry and Meghan's documentary shadowed things in the States, as the biggest news over there was William and Catherine's visit.”

She further claimed: “They never went into so much detail about Harry and Meghan, so it kind of knocked them into second place.”

Bond then added that Prince William ‘soldiered on in a grown-up way’ with his trip despite his brother Prince Harry releasing a bombshell trailer for his Netflix show during his visit.

“They’ve put their heads down, got on with things and rose above all of the hoo-ha. Earthshot is a great success – it’s very laudable and slick and is very successful in shining light on projects all around the world."

"But they’ve also sort of snubbed Harry and Meghan with how under-played they carried out the tour in terms of extravagance,” Bond continued.

Bond’s comments come as ratings from the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board revealed that less than a million people in the US tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan’s show on Netflix.

It is pertinent to mention that the second, final half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix show is due to release on December 15, 2022.