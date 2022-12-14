Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen's divorce is FINALIZED two years after bitter split

Christina Ricci's tumultuous divorce from film producer James Heerdegen has been finalized two years after their bitter split which has included domestic abuse allegations on both sides, a restraining order, and a custody battle.

The 41-year-old actress - who recently heaped praise on Wednesday co-star Jenna Ortega - and her first husband have come to terms on a legal separation according to a Tuesday report from TMZ.

As the two share an eight-year-old son named Frederick 'Freddie' Heerdegen, they will share joint custody of the child but Ricci will be the one making major decisions when it comes to anything medical or educational.

She also has primary custody but they will split physical custody according to the site.