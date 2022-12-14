 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dubbed the most ungrateful people on earth

Meghan and Harry are the two most ungrateful people on earth, said royal commentator Nile Gardiner while speaking to UK's Daily Express.

He said, "They have no sense of gratitude towards the Royal Family whatsoever or the British people."

His comments came after Prince Harry said the royal family was happy to lie to protect his brother Prince William but was not willing to defend him with truth.

The Duke and Duchess of are receiving backlash from royal fans and experts after the second trailer of their Netflix documentary was released.

In the first episode of the series, the royal family was largely spared and it reportedly had no objection to what Harry said.

Before the release of the second part, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being accused of launching furious assault against the British royal family.

