Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Asia Artists Awards announces winner's list for 2022

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Asia Artists Awards has disclosed the winner's list of artists for 2022 on Tuesday.

The awards ceremony was held on December 13 at the Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

Super Junior’s Leetuk and IVE’s Wonyoung were the hosts for the awards ceremony and a dazzling array of actors and singer lit up the Asia Artists Awards 2022 night.

Check out the full list of winners:

Actor of the Year: 2PM’s Lee Junho

Singer of the Year: SEVENTEEN


Song of the Year: IVE (“LOVE DIVE”)

Album of the Year: Stray Kids


Performance of the Year: NewJeans

Stage of the Year: Lim Young Woong


Best Artist (Singer): ITZY, THE BOYZ, THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE

Best Artist (Actor): Han So Hee, Park Min Young, Seo In Guk


Best Actor: Kim Sejeong, Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri, Lee Jae Wook, U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young

Best Musician: Choi Ye Na, LE SSERAFIM, TREASURE, NiziU, Peck Palitchoke


Best Acting Performance: WJSN’s Bona, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, Hwang Minhyun, Kim Young Dae

Asia Celebrity (Singer): ITZY, BE:FIRST, Lyodra


Asia Celebrity (Actor): Kim Seon Ho, Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri, Billkin, PP Krit

Best Achievement: Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri


AAA Icon (Singer): AleXa, VERIVERY

AAA Icon (Actor): Im Jae Hyuk


IdolPlus Popularity Award (Singer): BTS

IdolPlus Popularity Award (Actor): Kim Seon Ho


Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo

