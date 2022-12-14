Former KP minister's house attacked, once again

KP Police personnel patrol area after an attack in Swat. —AFP

This was second attack of its kind on Haji Mohammad Javed's house.

There was no casualty, damage reported.

Ex-MPA's house was also attacked many months back.

Another hand grenade was hurled at the residence of former provincial minister and businessman Haji Mohammad Javed for the second time, The News reported Wednesday.

This was the second attack of its kind on the house of the former minister in the last two days.

An official of the capital city police said there was no casualty or damage reported in a grenade attack on Javed's house, which is under construction in Gulbahar.

The official said senior police officials rushed to the site while the bomb disposal experts collected evidence from the spot.



The Tablighi Jamaat's senior member's house was attacked with a grenade a couple of days back. There was no casualty or damage in that incident also. His house was also attacked many months back.

There have been a number of incidents in the last few months in which grenades were lobbed into houses, hujras and factories in Peshawar and other districts of the province.

Sources said not all but most of the victims were those who had received calls for extortion on WhatsApp numbers from unknown groups. Some incidents were not related to extortion.

A source said most of the grenade attacks are carried out to terrorise the victims.

After calls to a large number of industrialists, traders, politicians, contractors and other well-off people, houses are being attacked more frequently for the past some time.

Law and order deteriorate in KP as attacks spike

The law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gone south over the last few weeks as an increase has been noticed in threats and attacks on security forces as well as high-profile political personalities.

According to a report published Monday, the police are on high alert across the province after the recent spike in attacks in areas including Peshawar, southern districts, and the Mardan region.

The publication, citing a source, said: “Apart from the police, senior politicians have complained of receiving threats. The houses of some of them have also come under grenade attack.”

On Sunday, the provincial spokesperson of the Awami National Party (ANP) Samar Bilour told that their provincial president Aimal Wali Khan had received a call about a plan of attack on his life.

“Apart from Aimal Wali Khan, Sardar Hussain Babak and others have received threats as well while the house of MPA Faisal Zeb was attacked twice in the last few weeks,” Bilour added.



Apart from the attack on the house of ANP MPA Faisal Zeb in Shangla, a grenade was hurled at the house of party Senator Hidayatullah in Peshawar in recent months.

Politicians affiliated with other political parties have either come under attack or received threats in the recent wave of violence.

An official told, “on the night between Saturday and Sunday, a grenade was hurled at the house of former provincial minister Haji Muhammad Javed in Gulbahar Peshawar that did not cause any casualty or damage.”

A hand grenade was thrown at former federal minister Shehryar Afridi's house in Kohat, while PTI MPA Aghaz Khan Gandapur's residence was attacked by armed men in Dera Ismail Khan, leaving one policeman dead, some time back.

PTI MPA Malik Liaqat was also wounded in an attack on his vehicle in Lower Dir in August, while four others, including his brother and nephew, lost their lives in the attack.

Businessmen and political workers have been receiving extortion calls in the past few months. The majority of these incidents were not even reported to the police.