Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Megan Thee Stallion ‘regrets’ not dying during Tory Lanez shooting

The court case has been taking place with Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta.

During the course of her testimony Megan broke down in tears and admitted, “I don't want to live.”

According to People, she also told the judge, “I'm having a really difficult time sitting up here telling my story and having to sit across [from] people who have made up lies about me and having to [sit] across from Tory.”

“I try to be strong. I don't like to look weak. I don't want to give them the power that they've taken from me for the last three years.”

When was asked to recall the shooting, she admitted, “I heard the gunshot. I don't know how many, but feels like it went on forever.”

She even went on to say that ‘multiple shots’ were fired before she started recording audio.

"I've never been shot at before in my life,” Megan admitted while recalling the entire incident. So “as soon as he started shooting, I put my head down” and I was scared,” so “I didn't move.”

Before concluding she also recalled “He said, 'Dance b****,' and I turned to him and saw him shoot.”

