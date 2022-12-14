 
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Akshay Kumar opts for funky fur coat in new 'Selfiee' song

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee is slated to release on February 24, 2023
Actor Akshay Kumar has recently dropped his first look of a song from his upcoming film Selfiee.

The actor shared the picture from the sets of the film. This time the Raksha Bandhan can be seen in a completely different attire as he wore a multi-coloured faux fur coat.

He released his look with a quirky and witty caption that read: “My mantra for today – Garmi, humidity aur faux fur…. Sab chalega, bas kam kar, kaam kar. Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee. See you in cinemas, February 24.”

Film Selfiee is a remake of 2019 Malayalam film Driving License that featured actors: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The Hindi remake of the film will star Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushraatt Bharuccha in lead roles.

The film is also going to mark as the first on-screen collaboration of Akshay and Emraan.

Reportedly, the Khiladi actor will be playing the role of a superstar in the suspense thriller. Meanwhile, Emraan will be playing a cop.

As per IndiaToday, film Selfiee is produced in collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

