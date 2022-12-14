 
entertainment
'Westworld' days are numbered on HBO Max, WarnerMedia decides

HBO hit drama Westworld is soon to depart from HBO Max library after the WarnerMedia execs decided to cancel the show.

According to Deadline, WarnerMedia is set to remove all four seasons of the sci-fi drama, along with Joss Whedon's The Nevers, from its streaming service.

However, the outlet also reported that the back catalogs of both canceled shows would likely "resurface on other company platforms" in the future.

Westworld is the latest show to be canceled as Warner Bros. Discovery eyed financial restructuring in its "end-of-year financial review."

The Emmy award-winning series recently joined the list of several other titles removed from HBO Max. Further, Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly been set to cut costs and save on residual payouts.

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+," a statement from HBO Max read in August when a significant number of titles were shelved. "That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."

Previously, HBO cancelled hit sci-fi drama Westworld just under three months after the series aired its Season 4 finale August 14, 2022.

