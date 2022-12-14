Shakira ‘hopes to reciprocate all the love and affection’

Shakira took out a moment to look back at the year 2022 as she expressed gratitude toward fans for supporting her through kith and kin.

The Waka Waka hitmaker recently dropped a video of her discussing the difficulties she went through the past few months amidst her break up from Gerard Pique.

"I want to thank you for listening to me, for allowing me to express myself, hopefully in 2023 I can continue to reciprocate all the love and affection you give me, and bring you new music and much, much more, kisses," she said

The couple left fans shocked as they announced separation at the end of June after celebrating their romance for 12 years,

The Columbian singer and the Barcelona star are also parents to two children.

Meanwhile, the footballer has been making headlines with his newly sparked romance with Clara Chia after he parted ways with Shakira. He was also accused of having cheated on the singer.