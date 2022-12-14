 
BTS' Jin first pictures from military camp out now: See insides

BTS' Jin first pictures from military camp out now: See insides

The singer and rapper Jin enlisted for mandatory military training in South Korea on Tuesday and his first pictures inside the army camp have been revealed.

BTS star entered the Yeoncheon military base in North Gyeonggi province on December 13.

The 30-year-old singer directly went inside the boot camp without greeting ARMYs and media personnel due to safety concerns.

In the revealed pictures, Jin is seen with his new military haircut and saluting with the rest of the trainers in a welcome ceremony for recruits.

Jin is the first member of BTS to enlist for military service in South Korea and will spend 18 months as an active-duty soldier.

Jin will be returned from his mandatory service duties on June 12, 2024. ARMYs showed love for their star and wished for his safe return.

