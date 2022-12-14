 
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer ‘working on’ Johnny Depp’s return to franchise

Jerry Bruckheimer enthralled Johnny Depp fans as he gave them hope of the actor’s possible return to the franchise after Amber Heard trial.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the producer of the hit Disney franchise said they are “working” on to convince Depp to reprise his role in the blockbuster film.

Bruckheimer was asked about the rumor that the Edward Scissorhands star has been offered to return to the franchise after he won the defamation trial.

"We're still working on it," Bruckheimer responded, adding, "nothing's definitive yet, but we continue to take little baby steps getting towards a screenplay."

This comes amid speculations that Disney reached out to Depp with a whooping $300 million offer to convince him to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth installment of the movie.

"The deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl,” an insider told Poptonic.

