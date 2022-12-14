Tajik President Emomali Rahmon touches down in Islamabad for two-day visit

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon being welcomed by Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar in Islamabad on December 14, 2022. — Radio Pakistan

Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar welcomes president at airport.

Twenty-one gun salute performed to honour visiting dignitary.

Two sides would exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation: FO.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Pakistan for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The president was welcomed by Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar at the Islamabad airport.

Two children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to President Emomali.



The Foreign Office in a statement said the two sides would exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

During the visit, a number of bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) are expected to be signed.

“The Tajik President’s visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership,” the statement said.

Pakistan and Tajikistan are brotherly countries linked through longstanding historical, cultural and religious bonds. These ties are marked by mutual respect and exceptional cordiality. The two countries have a commonality of views on various regional and international issues.



Tajikistan is the closest neighbour of Pakistan in Central Asia separated by the narrow Wakhan Corridor. This proximity makes Tajikistan an important partner of Pakistan in Central Asia.

This is the second time that the Tajik president will be meeting PM Shehbaz this year.



The two leaders had last met in September of this year when the Pakistani premier was in Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

In the last meeting, the two leaders held wide-ranging talks covering all aspects of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation, including regional and international issues.

The prime minister thanked Tajikistan for its support to the flood affectees in Pakistan and shared details of the devastation caused by the massive floods, induced by climate change.

PM Shehbaz also underlined the importance of regular meetings on bilateral institutional mechanisms and the establishment of mutually beneficial cooperation in the implementation of energy projects.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to timely completion of the important "CASA-1000" power transmission project.

Second visit in 2 years

Apart from the two leaders meeting, this will be the Tajik president's second visit to Pakistan within two years.

He was last in Islamabad in June 2021 when Imran Khan was in power.

During the visit, Pakistan and Tajikistan entered into 12 accords for cooperation in diverse fields including trade, anti-corruption, infrastructure, education, and culture.

— Additional input from APP.