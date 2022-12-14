'Fantastic Four' star John Krasinski's career might be over in MCU

John Krasinski revealed he did not have discussions with Marvel on Fantastic Four, implying he might not be part of the upcoming reboot of the film.

During an interview with TheWrap, The Jack Ryan star said, "There aren't any discussions at all; the only discussion I had was actually in the second-to-last week of Jack Ryan.



Kevin Feige called and said would you ever fly to L.A. and play in our sandbox for a day? I was honored to do it. I flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the Doctor Strange set. I'm a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill."

Earlier, filmmaker Sam Raimi, in Multiverse of Madness' audio commentary, alluded that Krasinski's appearance as Reed Richards was a one-time.

"It's so funny that [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] cast John because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be," Raimi said.

"And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, 'Let's make that dream come true.' I've always really enjoyed all of his performances."

Marvel has yet to confirm who will play Mister Fantastic in the upcoming Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot, which will open to theatres on Feb. 14, 2025.