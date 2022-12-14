 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Female artists may refuse to share stage with Johnny Depp at Brit Awards

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

File Footage

Johnny Depp achieved another milestone after he bagged three nods in the musical categories at Brit Awards 2022 following his win against Amber Heard during libel trial.

However, an insider predicted that the Pirates of the Caribbean star may face backlash again by female artists of the industry at the award ceremony.

A source told Daily Mail that female artists would likely boycott the ceremony because of his ex-wife Amber Heard’s abuse allegations against him.

“Depp would liven up an increasingly dull event,” the insider said, “but the Amber Heard case means female artists would probably refuse to share the stage.”

Even though the court ruled in the actor’s favour during the defamation trial, some people do not think that Depp should be made a hero following the Aquaman star’s accusations.

Previously, social media users bashed him after he made a cameo on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol 4 fashion show.

For the unversed, Depp has been nominated in three categories at the Brit awards 2023 for his studio album 18 with Jeff Beck.

Depp and the guitarist received nods for 18, which featured two of the actor's originals, in the album of the year; best group; and alternative/rock act categories.

More From Entertainment:

Omid Scobie to attack royal family on behalf of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Omid Scobie to attack royal family on behalf of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Popular Tiktok faces possible ban in US amid China tensions

Popular Tiktok faces possible ban in US amid China tensions
Kate, William praised for ‘grace’ while Harry, Meghan slammed for ‘unpleasant vanity’

Kate, William praised for ‘grace’ while Harry, Meghan slammed for ‘unpleasant vanity’
Meghan Markle’s privileged double standards called out

Meghan Markle’s privileged double standards called out
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Christmas card to feature Lilibet, Archie’s new look

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Christmas card to feature Lilibet, Archie’s new look
'Fantastic Four' star John Krasinski's career might be over in MCU

'Fantastic Four' star John Krasinski's career might be over in MCU
Johnny Depp receives three nominations for ‘18’ at Brit awards 2023

Johnny Depp receives three nominations for ‘18’ at Brit awards 2023
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘not forgiving’ estranged father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘not forgiving’ estranged father Thomas Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to remain ‘shy’ in attacks against Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to remain ‘shy’ in attacks against Royal Family
Why King Charles fears removal of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles

Why King Charles fears removal of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles