Female artists may refuse to share stage with Johnny Depp at Brit Awards

File Footage

Johnny Depp achieved another milestone after he bagged three nods in the musical categories at Brit Awards 2022 following his win against Amber Heard during libel trial.



However, an insider predicted that the Pirates of the Caribbean star may face backlash again by female artists of the industry at the award ceremony.

A source told Daily Mail that female artists would likely boycott the ceremony because of his ex-wife Amber Heard’s abuse allegations against him.

“Depp would liven up an increasingly dull event,” the insider said, “but the Amber Heard case means female artists would probably refuse to share the stage.”

Even though the court ruled in the actor’s favour during the defamation trial, some people do not think that Depp should be made a hero following the Aquaman star’s accusations.

Previously, social media users bashed him after he made a cameo on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol 4 fashion show.

For the unversed, Depp has been nominated in three categories at the Brit awards 2023 for his studio album 18 with Jeff Beck.

Depp and the guitarist received nods for 18, which featured two of the actor's originals, in the album of the year; best group; and alternative/rock act categories.