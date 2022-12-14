Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck shuts claims of ‘staged PDA’ with recent outing

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted in upscale Brentwood on Monday where the couple strolled from one store to other for some last-minute Christmas shopping.

The lovebirds were also accompanied by the singer’s 14-year-old Max by their side.

Jennifer and Ben were also papped sharing an intimate moment in the parking lot of the shopping centre after they bought some gifts for friends and family, reported Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the On The Floor hit-maker has been planning to make Christmas special for her hubby.

An insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight that the Marry Me actor is working on making "new traditions of their own, both as a family and with Ben."

"Ben and Jen have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas,” the source said. "Jen's favourite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it's their first Christmas as husband and wife."