Bethenny Frankel gives two cents on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new Netflix show

Bethenny Frankel shared her two cents on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's new Netflix show Harry & Meghan amid intense backlash.

The television personality said she was bored while watching the docuseries which has taken the world by storm.

In a TikTok video, Frankel trolled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex saying that the ex-royals just wanted the world to know how famous they are.

“I found it a little bit boring,” the Real Housewives of New York City said. “It didn’t hold my attention. It seemed like they really wanted to be humanized.”

“They wanted us to know that they are real human beings,” she added. “We believe that you are really in love and we believe that you’re really human beings.”

Frankel went on to suggest that Markle just “wanted” to “hang out with major celebrities” and gain fame by being a part of the British royal family.

“It felt like this entire documentary was about how famous we are … it’s relentless,” she shared while suggesting that Harry and Meghan gave a chance to media to troll them.

“If you are being trolled by the media, the royal family gave you the advice to say nothing because that’s the advice that most very famous people are given,” Frankel commented.

“If you add gasoline to a fire, the fire blows up even bigger. It feels like they — and Meghan in particular — just keep wanting to tell us more.”

She said the Netflix show is “a smash-and-grab job for money” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to U.S. post leaving their royal duties in 2020.

“It feels like, ‘Grab the bag because we’re leaving this thing and we gotta take everything we can,'” Frankel shared.