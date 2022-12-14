 
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Andrew Flintoff's son breaks silence on father's horrific accident during Top Gear shooting: 'lucky to be alive'

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Former cricketer and Top Gear presenter Andrew Freddie Flintoff's son Corey has broken his silence after his father's terrifying high-speed smash during shooting an episode for the hit motor series.

Andrew Flintoff was airlifted to hospital after a horror crash during shooting an episode for the BBC series at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome on Tuesday.

The Top Gear star's 16-year-old son, Corey, says his dad is 'lucky to be alive' following the horrific accident.

He told MailOnline: "He's OK. I'm not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive. It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he's going to be OK."

Freddie was reportedly injured as he told the BBC cameras his opinion of the car for the show's review segment, however sources have claimed his injuries were 'not life-threatening'.

His co-star Chris Harris - who presents the show alongside the former cricketer and Paddy McGuinness - was also at the Top Gear test track.

