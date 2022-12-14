Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia' unveils the official trailer of season 2 

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022
The Netflix series Ginny and Georgia premiered on February 24th, 2021 for season 2.
Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the second season of Ginny & Georgia. Created by Sarah Lampert.
After waiting nearly two years, fans are excited for season 2 and the series will premiere on January 5, 2023, however, the production was postponed because of Covid-19 just after the wrap of season 1.
The first season ranked sixth in Netflix's top 10 charts for 2021 and it also hit 381 million viewing hours, placing it at #10 on the viewing hours chart.
The series covered its production on April 23, 2022, and is set to make a comeback.