Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia' unveils the official trailer of season 2

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia' unveils the official trailer of season 2 

The Netflix series Ginny and Georgia premiered on February 24th, 2021 for season 2.

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the second season of Ginny & Georgia. Created by Sarah Lampert.

After waiting nearly two years, fans are excited for season 2 and the series will premiere on January 5, 2023, however, the production was postponed because of Covid-19 just after the wrap of season 1.

The first season ranked sixth in Netflix's top 10 charts for 2021 and it also hit 381 million viewing hours, placing it at #10 on the viewing hours chart.

Season 2 cast list:

  • Brianne Howey as Georgia
  • Atonia Gentry and Ginny
  • La Torraca as Austin
  • Raymond Ablack as Joe
  • Sara Waisglass as Maxine
  • Felix Mallard as Marcus
  • Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph
  • Jennifer Robertson as Ellen
  • Diesel La Torraca as Austin
  • Jennifer Robertson as Ellen
  • Mason Temple as Hunter
  • Alex Mallari Jr. as PI Gabriel Cordova
  • Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller
  • Tommie-Amber Pirie as Susan

The series covered its production on April 23, 2022, and is set to make a comeback.

Checkout the Ginny & Georgia season 2:



