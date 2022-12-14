 
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Katie Holmes' stylist comes to her resue over viral Y2K look after being brutally mocked

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Katie Holmes was trolled over her fashion choice at the Jingle Ball and now her stylist is defending her over it.

On December 9, Katie Holmes showed up in a Year 2000-inspired look at a Jingle Ball event in New York City, hitting the red carpet in a long tunic over baggy jeans.

After her look went viral, her personal stylist, Brie Welch, came to her defense in an interview with The New York Times.

As per Daily Mail, Katie's stylist Brie Welch told the publication that it was a collaboration of her styling and Katie's own taste.

She shared, "We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans, creating a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there."

Welch also told the publication that it was Katie's idea to pair the outfit with sneakers as she wanted to feel comfortable while dancing.

She added, "On the day of (and because Katie has her own effortless style that should be appreciated here), she said she wanted to wear sneakers, because it was a concert and obviously there would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa (and nothing is more comfortable!)."

Welch further noted that the 43-year-old Batman star is "more than capable of looking cool in an unintentional trend 20 years later."

Check out Katie's look at the Jingle Ball:

Katie Holmes stylist comes to her resue over viral Y2K look after being brutally mocked


