Thursday Dec 15 2022
Piers Morgan refuses to interview Kanye West

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Piers Morgan has claimed that Kanye West has been in contact with him asking to be interviewed by him.

The TV presenter said, "I don't want to interview him again. I don't want to give that guy a platform."

According to Morgan, Kanye West is banned from his show because of his "unbelievably offensive" texts.

When Morgan was accused of perpetuating cancel culture for refusing to intevriew Kanye West, he defended himself by saying, "I felt that when I interviewed Ye a few weeks ago but his anti-Semitic rants have since got worse and more vile, and encourage dangerous hate towards Jewish people that I’m not prepared to help him promote. Free speech has limits and he’s crossed them."

The rapper was recently blocked from Twitter for praising Hitler.

