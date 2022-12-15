 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth's former aide reacts to Meghan and Harry documentary trailer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Queen Elizabeths former aide reacts to Meghan and Harry documentary trailer

Dickie Arbiter, a former spokesman of late Queen Elizabeth, has responded to Prime Harry and Meghan Markle's claim of "institutional gaslighting".

Arbiter, who served the Queen from 1988 to 2000, told The Sun, ""There are more holes in their story than a colander."

He said, "It is absolutely outrageous to be talking about institutional gaslighting. And their security was taken away because taxpayers won't pay for them to live in America."

"There are so many mixed messages. I think they have lost direction and no one will believe a word they say."

Dickie Arbiter's remarks came after a new trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary was released.

The royal family was largely spared in the first part of the documentary but in the trailer for the second part Harry said lies were told to protect his brother Prince William.


More From Entertainment:

Eddie Murphy to receive lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes

Eddie Murphy to receive lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes
Piers Morgan refuses to interview Kanye West

Piers Morgan refuses to interview Kanye West

American actress promotes Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary

American actress promotes Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary

Celebrities trying to keep their distance from Prince William and Kate Middleton

Celebrities trying to keep their distance from Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William's post containing Christmas card photo reaches rare milestone

Kate Middleton and Prince William's post containing Christmas card photo reaches rare milestone

King Charles III mulls triggering 'nuclear option' against Meghan, Prince Harry?

King Charles III mulls triggering 'nuclear option' against Meghan, Prince Harry?
Zoe Saldaña reveals why her kids wouldn't watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Zoe Saldaña reveals why her kids wouldn't watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Megyn Kelly thinks Prince Harry needs therapy not 'whiny, woke and annoying' wife Meghan Markle

Megyn Kelly thinks Prince Harry needs therapy not 'whiny, woke and annoying' wife Meghan Markle
Christopher Nolan gets candid on creating atomic explosion without CGI in 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan gets candid on creating atomic explosion without CGI in 'Oppenheimer'

Katie Holmes' stylist comes to her resue over viral Y2K look after being brutally mocked

Katie Holmes' stylist comes to her resue over viral Y2K look after being brutally mocked
Olly Murs tried but failed to meet with Caroline Flack before her passing: 'I always think back to that moment'

Olly Murs tried but failed to meet with Caroline Flack before her passing: 'I always think back to that moment'
King Charles praised as 'really friendly and more 'easy going than Queen Elizabeth'

King Charles praised as 'really friendly and more 'easy going than Queen Elizabeth'