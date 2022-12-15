Queen Elizabeth's former aide reacts to Meghan and Harry documentary trailer

Dickie Arbiter, a former spokesman of late Queen Elizabeth, has responded to Prime Harry and Meghan Markle's claim of "institutional gaslighting".



Arbiter, who served the Queen from 1988 to 2000, told The Sun, ""There are more holes in their story than a colander."

He said, "It is absolutely outrageous to be talking about institutional gaslighting. And their security was taken away because taxpayers won't pay for them to live in America."

"There are so many mixed messages. I think they have lost direction and no one will believe a word they say."



Dickie Arbiter's remarks came after a new trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary was released.

The royal family was largely spared in the first part of the documentary but in the trailer for the second part Harry said lies were told to protect his brother Prince William.



