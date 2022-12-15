 
Thursday Dec 15 2022
Mahira Khan meets Bollywood stars in Qatar amid FIFA World Cup: See video

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Mahira Khan receives warmth and love from Bollywood celebrities

Amidst the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Lollywood stars and Bollywood are getting a chance to meet each other, leaving behind all grievances and troubles.

Mahira Khan, who is presently in Qatar attending the matches, meets numerous Bollywood stars.

Meanwhile, numerous stars from Bollywood namely; Chunky Pandey, Ananya Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sania Mirza, who are also spotted in the same country, also met her with warmth.

A video has been circulating on social media where Khan can be seen bonding with all these stars. She could be seen at her best as she meets all of them with optimism and love.

On the other hand, Mahira recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival as well in Jeddah where she interacted with many celebrities from India.

She had a massive fan following at the event. Many of them called her by the name Mukkho from the Legend of Malua Jatt.

Mahira Khan, with her kind and generous nature, is making Pakistan proud internationally by meeting and greeting prominent celebrities from outside the borders. 

