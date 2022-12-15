 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Amid Henry Cavill's exit, James Gunn set to create new 'Superman'

DC chiefs have shaken up the DC hierarchy, as James Gunn is set to write a new feature film about Superman, after Henry-Cavill Man of Steel departure.

According to Variety, the DC boss tweeted, “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year."

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will focus on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry, and we’re big fans, and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

However, there is still a chance Cavill will make it back to DCEU, as sources close to DC told Variety that Gunn, his co-president Peter Safran and Cavill met recently and are all energized to find something in the comic book universe to fit Cavill in.

The new Superman by Gunn will focus on the hero’s life as a reporter in Metropolis.

However, the outlet sources also added the Gunn project will not supersede the previously announced J.J. Abrams-Ta-Nehisi Coates Superman concept (which is still in active development).

