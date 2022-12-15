 
Meghan Markle feeding ‘Harry's post-Diana trauma’

Meghan Markle is being held accountable for feeding Prince Harry’s Diana trauma.

Royal author and biographer Maureen Callahan brought this allegation forward in her piece for the Daily Mail.

“Maybe Meghan demanded final cut. Who really knows what goes on in H&M's house of mirrors?”

“We get a small look at Harry and Meghan's everyday life, such as it is. We see Harry and Meghan in the back of a chauffeured SUV, being driven through Manhattan and freaking out over a lone paparazzo on a scooter. One guy. Cue an over-the-top reaction: panic, fear, forced calm.”

“We see Meghan feed into Harry's post-Diana trauma as she leans in and says to him 'Safety first' — e.g., there will be no speeding away from the non-existent hordes of photographers — you know, the ones we saw in the trailer for this vanity project. Meghan's gone full Hollywood here, now a cliché with her 'make-up artists and friend,' her 'personal assistant and friend’.”

“We listen as Harry, painfully and obviously, explains what royal reporters do. Care to hazard a guess?”

“It's like, this family' — meaning the royal family — 'is ours to exploit,' Harry says of the royal rota. 'Their trauma is our story and our narrative to control'.”

Before concluding she also added, “Hey, let's get one thing straight — if anyone's going to exploit anything around here, it's going to be Harry and Meghan.”

