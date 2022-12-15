 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using Netflix to spread ‘disinformation’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for attempting to distribute ‘disinformation’ as part of a campaign against the Firm.

Writers Laurence Dollimore and Martin Robinson from the Daily Mail, issued these claims.

They believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have effectively launched a disinformation campaign against the Royal Family, as well as the British Press.

Some have even started to demand ‘proof’ of accusations made on the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Even an inside source close to Buckingham Palace stepped forward with insight of their own into the matter.

They warn “No one is taking lessons in honesty from [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle].”

This comes shortly after Meghan Markle made a shocking admission about the Firm’s PR strategy and how she ended up being ‘fed to the wolves’ instead of thrown, to shield other family members from negative press.

At the time she was quoted saying, “There's real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”

