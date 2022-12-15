 
In meeting with COAS, CENTCOM chief discusses regional situation

Commander US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael Erik Kurilla (right) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir offering tributes at the Martyrs’ Monument in Rawalpindi on December 15, 2022. — ISPR
  • CENTCOM chief acknowledges Pakistan's role in regional peace.
  • Regional stability and security situation come under discussion.
  • He will also visit Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Torkham today.

RAWALPINDI: Commander US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael Erik Kurilla Thursday discussed regional security situation with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

This was the first time that the CENTCOM chief met the army chief in person since the latter assumed office last month. The meeting was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Gen Munir took charge as the army chief on November 29, as former army chief Gen (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa handed over the baton of command of the Pakistan Army to him.

In today's meeting with the COAS, the CENTCOM chief discussed defence and security cooperation, particularly military-to-military ties, the Inter-Services Public Relations said (ISPR).

The US commander also acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the fight against terrorism, flood relief, and contributions to regional peace.

Before that, the visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument in honour of the Martyrs of Pakistan, whereas a smartly turned-out contingent of the army presented a guard of honour to them.

The ISPR said the delegation will also visit Torkham today, where they will be apprised of counter-terrorism and border management mechanisms in place along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

