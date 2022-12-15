 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Gen Bajwa’s NRO II ‘dry-cleaned’ all corrupt elements: Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan addresses a press conference at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad in this undated photo. — AFP/File
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan addresses a press conference at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad in this undated photo. — AFP/File

  • All the thieves getting clean chit after benefiting from NRO-II, says Imran Khan.   
  • Cases against Asif Ali Zardari and his sister were quashed under NRO-II, he says.
  • He says Gen (retd) Bajwa "committed cruelty" to country by granting NRO.

The "gang of corrupts" were getting clean chits nowadays under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) II granted to them by former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, claimed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In his address via video link, Khan made the remarks in the backdrop of Salman Shehbaz's, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, returning to the country after ending over four years of self-imposed exile in London.

Khan said that Gen (retd) Bajwa committed cruelty to the country by granting NRO-II to the gang of corrupt elements.

Lashing out at the former army chief, the PTI reiterated that his government was toppled under a conspiracy and thieves were imposed on the country.

Khan said: “Salman Shehbaz, who was an absconder in Maqsood Chaprasi (a peon at the Ramzan Sugar Mills) case, has also returned and given lectures to us, while Nawaz Sharif is planning to return (homeland)."

Cases against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur had been quashed, the former prime minister added.

"Justice rules in human society, while the rule of power prevails in a society of animals," he added. The former prime minister noted that justice brings prosperity to society.

In his address a day earlier, the former prime minister also lamented his helplessness. He said that when he was in power, former army chief General (retired) Bajwa asked him to focus on the economy and not accountability.

"Gen (retd) Bajwa told me to grant NRO II to the then-opposition when [the government had to pass laws related to the] Financial Action Task Force. It was Gen (retd) Bajwa who gave NRO II to the then-opposition."

The ex-PM also earlier accused the former COAS of betrayal and added that he didn’t know how he was being lied to and betrayed. He has also admitted that giving an extension to COAS Gen (retd) Bajwa was a "mistake".

More From Pakistan:

PTI likely to dissolve assemblies 'either on Dec 17 or 23'

PTI likely to dissolve assemblies 'either on Dec 17 or 23'
In meeting with COAS, CENTCOM chief discusses regional situation

In meeting with COAS, CENTCOM chief discusses regional situation
Imran Khan’s trial in Toshakhana case to begin on Jan 9, notice issued

Imran Khan’s trial in Toshakhana case to begin on Jan 9, notice issued
One killed, 15 injured as Afghan forces yet again open fire on Chaman border

One killed, 15 injured as Afghan forces yet again open fire on Chaman border
PTI to seek time from NA speaker for verification of resignations: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI to seek time from NA speaker for verification of resignations: Fawad Chaudhry
Civilian, soldier martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast: ISPR

Civilian, soldier martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast: ISPR
Daily Mail delayed apology to Shehbaz Sharif on PTI govt's reassurances: source

Daily Mail delayed apology to Shehbaz Sharif on PTI govt's reassurances: source
Azam Swati ‘shifted to Islamabad’ after cases in Sindh disposed of as ‘C-class’

Azam Swati ‘shifted to Islamabad’ after cases in Sindh disposed of as ‘C-class’
Govt claims Reko Diq issue settled with Akhtar Mengal, BNP-M denies

Govt claims Reko Diq issue settled with Akhtar Mengal, BNP-M denies
Bilawal calls on UNSC to implement Kashmir resolutions

Bilawal calls on UNSC to implement Kashmir resolutions
'Establishment' will not help Imran Khan get election date: Sanaullah

'Establishment' will not help Imran Khan get election date: Sanaullah
US funds $40m for family health programme in Sindh, KP

US funds $40m for family health programme in Sindh, KP