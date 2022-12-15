 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’ child actor overcame cancer to play young Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

‘The Crown’ child actor overcame cancer to play young Prince Harry
‘The Crown’ child actor overcame cancer to play young Prince Harry

A child actor who plays the young Prince Harry in the latest season of The Crown overcame cancer when he was just 21 months old.

Will Powell, is a thirteen-year-old actor, who was first diagnosed with leukaemia as a baby and underwent 27 operations, pursued acting after recovering from cancer

Powell received years of treatment at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, supported by his father Andy and mother Michelle.

In a new interview, Powell’s father, Andy said, “Throughout everything, he was a superstar. Our little boy never complained once.”

Powell’s mother noticed a casting call for season five of the hit Netflix royal drama series for an actor to play Prince William, though his dad thought he was more suited to the role of Prince Harry.

"Will was asked to provide a self-tape at first. He got to the last four, then two, and then finally he had an interview with the casting director via Skype,” Andy told the BBC. “The next day we got the news that he’d been successful.”

"We binge-watched until we had seen all of Will's scenes,” Andy said.

The Crown season five stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, with main cast members including Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

The latest season chronicles Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, such as the decommissioning of the royal yacht, and dramatic breakdown of the marriage between then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Prince William and Harry appear regularly in family scenes, like when Prince Charles and Princess Diana visit Italy, with their children. 

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham looks dapper in beige suit as he watches World Cup semi-final

David Beckham looks dapper in beige suit as he watches World Cup semi-final
Margot Robbie hints at ‘dream houses’ in ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie hints at ‘dream houses’ in ‘Barbie’
Prince Harry seems to believe Netflix series is 'one-way journey'

Prince Harry seems to believe Netflix series is 'one-way journey'
Samantha Womack breaks silence for first time since revealing she is now cancer-free

Samantha Womack breaks silence for first time since revealing she is now cancer-free
Scarlett Johansson: 'My ideal job is a corner office on the Disney lot'

Scarlett Johansson: 'My ideal job is a corner office on the Disney lot'
Piers Morgan sparks frenzy after he eats raw liver during his talk show

Piers Morgan sparks frenzy after he eats raw liver during his talk show
'Strange behavior': Drake slams for diamond set for ex-girlfriends

'Strange behavior': Drake slams for diamond set for ex-girlfriends
Victoria Beckham makes a style statement in sunglasses as she steps out in London

Victoria Beckham makes a style statement in sunglasses as she steps out in London
'I'm heartbroken': Ellen DeGeneres on DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss death

'I'm heartbroken': Ellen DeGeneres on DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss death

Meghan Markle identified herself as ‘Caucasian supermodel’? Here’s a fact-check

Meghan Markle identified herself as ‘Caucasian supermodel’? Here’s a fact-check
Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry for branding King Charles a liar in latest 'Megsflix' episodes

Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry for branding King Charles a liar in latest 'Megsflix' episodes
Will Smith reflects on his epic weight loss journey after viral ‘dad bod’ pic

Will Smith reflects on his epic weight loss journey after viral ‘dad bod’ pic