Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry lauds King Charles for help during royal wedding to Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Prince Harry lauded his father King Charles for helping him prepare for his royal wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, saying that the monarch was behind major wedding song choices.

In the fourth episode of their Netflix show Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared that King Charles played a pivotal role in their 2018 royal nuptials, including walking Meghan down the aisle in the absence of her own father, Thomas Markle.

Talking specifically about the music as she walked down the aisle to Prince Harry, Meghan said: “You (Prince Harry) chose the song I walked down the aisle to. Which was stunning. So beautiful.”

To this, Prince Harry added: “My father (King Charles) helped us choose an orchestra, which made all the difference.”

Further down the episode, Prince Harry and Meghan talked about the gospel choir that played their wedding, with Prince Harry saying, “There wasn’t too much pushback on that… Everyone was like, ‘Gospel choir, what a wonderful idea. That’s great!’”

Harry then added: “And again, more help from my dad (Charles) on that one.”

The endearing comments come as a breath of fresh air from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have famously been embroiled in a feud with the Royal Family, particularly with King Charles, his wife Camilla, and brother Prince William. 

