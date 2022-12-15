 
Thursday Dec 15 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘nothing to say’ to Harry and Meghan

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton will neither be watching, nor commenting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix show Harry & Meghan, royal insiders have suggested.

According to Mirror UK, senior Palace aides will gather to watch the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan upon its release today, December 15, 2022, and will then relay key claims made by the Sussexes to other senior royals.

Quoting an ‘impeccable source’, the outlet shared: “The Prince and Princess of Wales, just like the rest of the family, won’t be watching Harry and Meghan’s latest series of interviews.”

“All focus is on coming together to support the Princess of Wales and celebrating some fantastic charities at Westminster Abbey… There’s nothing to say.”

The insider added: “If there are certain issues raised that need to be addressed then you can expect they will, but so far it’s been an awful lot of noise.”

The source also hinted that Prince William will only be ‘forced to react’ if he feels that Prince Harry has ‘crossed a line’ with more negative claims and allegations against the Royal Family.

This comes as the final half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix show notably featured them shedding more light on their war with UK media, and how Prince William’s royal communications office also allegedly played a part in the negative media coverage around the Sussexes. 

