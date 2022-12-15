Prince Harry ‘hates himself’ for his reaction to Meghan’s suicidal thoughts

Prince Harry as admitted that he ‘hates himself’ for not doing more for wife Meghan Markle during her suicidal phase

Prince Harry admitted in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, that he ‘hates himself’ for not doing more for wife Meghan Markle during her struggles with suicidal thoughts at the height of the UK media frenzy around her.

Talking in new episodes released Thursday, December 15, Markle’s mom Doria Ragland recalled how her daughter told her that “she had wanted to take her own life”.

“That really broke my heart because I knew that it was bad. … That’s not an easy one for a mom to hear,” Ragland shared.

Prince Harry also shared regrets about his own reaction to his wife’s struggles, saying that he ‘hates’ himself for it.

He said: “I was devastated. I knew that she was struggling, we were both struggling, but I never thought that it would get to that stage… I felt angry and ashamed.”

“I didn’t deal with it particularly well. I dealt with it as institutional Harry, as opposed to husband Harry, and what took over my feelings was my royal role…” Harry added.

“And looking back on it now, I hate myself for it. What she needed from me was so much more than I was able to give,” said the Duke of Sussex.

Markle herself also shared: “I wanted to go somewhere to get help, but I wasn’t allowed to. They were concerned about how that would look for the institution.”

The emotional comments come almost two years after Markle first opened up about having struggled with suicidal thoughts in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.