Channing Tatum mourns the loss of DJ Stephen “tWitch” boss: Photo

Thursday Dec 15 2022
Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Channing Tatum expressed his grief after learning about the passing away of well-known DJ Stephen “tWitch” boss.

On Wednesday, the Dear John star took to Instagram and posted a photo from his 2015 movie Magic Mike XXL. The stars could be seen wearing matching black snap backs.

Channing also penned a heartfelt note for his friend and costar Stephen, who reportedly died by suicide at age 40 as reported via E! News.

“I have no words,” wrote the 42-year-old in a caption.

The Vow actor shared, “There aren't any. My head or heart cannot understand this. There is just so much… I don't know where to begin.

“I love you. I'll see you again my friend. Until then,” he concluded.

Besides Channing, celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Timberlake amongst other also mourned the loss of late Stephen.

Ellen told E! News, “I am heartbroken. Twitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

Meanwhile, Stephen’s wife Allison Holker also issued a statement, adding, “it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us”.

