 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith details about ‘real-life’ slavery devices, leaving daughter Willow shocked

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Will Smith details about ‘real-life’ slavery devices, leaving daughter Willow shocked
Will Smith details about ‘real-life’ slavery devices, leaving daughter Willow shocked

Will Smith recently spoke out on the “gruelling and transformative” process of filming his new movie Emancipation, leaving his daughter Willow horrified.

During latest episode of Red Table Talk, Will revealed the “terrifying experience of psychologically losing himself to his character Peter.

“I wanted to show you guys in real life some of the brutal, dehumanising devices that were used during slavery,” said Will.

Later, Will showed all the devices, starting with a neck device which used to keep slaves from running away.

Willow remarked, “Why do we need to see that?”

To this, Will responded, “You have to know”

Jaden, on the other hand, reacted in disbelief, stating, “Wow, this is insane.”

“This is like the ones that were in the movie that had the bells,” noted Jaden.

Will asked, “Who even dreams this up?”

“Imagine, somebody puts that on your neck, they can take any of you away. They could rape anybody they want, whenever they want,” explained the Hancock actor.

Will shared, “For me as an actor, my image was you guys and imagining being pulled away. Just imagine somebody comes in here right now and beats me and snatches me away, and you guys don’t know if you’ll ever see me again.”

“That is the legacy of slavery in America,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Text of the letter which Prince Harry called a lie royal family told to protect William

Text of the letter which Prince Harry called a lie royal family told to protect William

Reese Witherspoon all set to hit the small screen with new comedy series All-Stars

Reese Witherspoon all set to hit the small screen with new comedy series All-Stars
After Netflix documentary, Prince Harry will spill more in 'Spare'

After Netflix documentary, Prince Harry will spill more in 'Spare'

Royal family puts on united front to defend Prince William

Royal family puts on united front to defend Prince William

Melissa Joan Hart shares her thoughts on Sabrina reboot

Melissa Joan Hart shares her thoughts on Sabrina reboot
Kate Middleton, Prince William shrug off Meghan and Harry's claims as they host royal carol service

Kate Middleton, Prince William shrug off Meghan and Harry's claims as they host royal carol service
Selena Gomez teams up with politician Stacey Abrams for Won’t Be Silent

Selena Gomez teams up with politician Stacey Abrams for Won’t Be Silent
Channing Tatum mourns the loss of DJ Stephen “tWitch” boss: Photo

Channing Tatum mourns the loss of DJ Stephen “tWitch” boss: Photo
Sofia Vergara stuns in white crop top as she shops for jewellery

Sofia Vergara stuns in white crop top as she shops for jewellery
'Emily in Paris' Lily Collins, husband Charlie McDowell head to dinner in NYC

'Emily in Paris' Lily Collins, husband Charlie McDowell head to dinner in NYC
Angelina Jolie looks gorgeous as she shares snap of daughter Zahara meeting politicians

Angelina Jolie looks gorgeous as she shares snap of daughter Zahara meeting politicians
Jennifer Lopez fans share their rudest encounters with the star: ‘She cussed me out’

Jennifer Lopez fans share their rudest encounters with the star: ‘She cussed me out’